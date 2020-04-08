Amit Trivedi Birthday: 5 Songs Of The Talented Music Composer To Soothe Your Anxious Mind (Watch Videos)

Amit Trivedi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is testing for everyone right now with COVID-19 helming the movement of the world. Everyone is probably stuck in their homes in quarantine and lockdowns, hoping that they will soon be able to go out freely. But when at home, what is one of the most loved entertainment factors? Music! When it comes to Bollywood, we have a plethora of it at our finger tips. It would be simply unfair of us to pick and choose just one movie, singer or album when talking about the 'best ones.' However, as 8 April marks as this amazing singer-composer, Amit Trivedi's birthday, we are going to focus on his best 5 songs! These songs are sure to calm your anxious nerves and soothe your heart during this whole 'waiting' business.

Manmarziyaan (Lootera)

The song that features Sonakshi Sinha in the lead is one of the most underrated ones. From the heart touching lyrics to the lovely chorus, this one is a tale of a person who has some adamant wishes, dear to the heart since long.

Dhak Dhuk (English Vinglish)

The track features late actress Sridevi. The song touches the corners of the heart that we usually do not speak out in open. The confession of care and love for the loved one is perfectly captured in this song.

Dariyaa (Manmarziyaan)

The Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu-Abhishek Bachchan starrer track is the ultimate heart break song of the generation. It has agony and complaints in equal parts towards the person that was once the love of the life.

Yeh Fitoor Mera (Fitoor)

The song that has Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif is a perfect gratitude song. The beautifully composed song is a 'thank you' to the almighty for granting the desires even before asking for it.

Namo Namo (Kedarnath)

The song is a visual treat in itself. The scenic beauty of Kedarnath and the religious place goes hand in hand with the melody. It also hails the Lord Shiva in the most calming way.

These five songs will definitely not let you down while you are 'working from home.' We can't thank enough to the music director for giving us such wonderful musical pieces.