Megastar Amitabh Bachchan cherished his Sunday filled with love from fans and the warmth of family bonding, which he called as “the delight of day”. Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on the Power of Time, Calls It Eternal and Divine in Thoughtful Blog Post.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he wrote about meeting his “well wishers” at the gates of his home in Mumbai.

“Sunday as glorious as every Sunday with the well wishers about .. the dedicated come hours before and wait in the standing .. the Ef at designated places and the rest in such grace and affection ..It be most fortunate for the likes of me to be witness to such…” he wrote.

The icon then went on to talk about the time he spent with his family, which he labelled as the “delight of the day.”

“Family with Sundays is the delight of day .. and many that one meets after long years bring memories of the past so vividly .. such was the night last night .. Blessed are they that value the togetherness of family and their love and affection .. I rush to work .. My affection for the day,” he added.

On August 30, the thespian reflected on the concept of time, describing it as eternal, divine, and all-powerful, as it unconditionally and shapes every human experience.

Big B wrote: “Time is the cleanser .. it be the formative element of time .. it be timeless .. constraining at times , but never without purpose .. difficult and perhaps to indulge in its understanding , but do we not all, pay obeisance to it and embrace its engagement .. And that is the making of the human.”

He added that “its unretired manifest in being infested with its offering .. you want and get .. you may not want and yet get .. you may get and not want .. TIME .. .... depth of experience , embracing eternity, true life not in fleeting minutes but in eternal awareness of being .. "

The cine icon said that “time decides, dictates, confirms, conjectures and counts”. ‘Never Take Never Granted for Granted’: Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Staying Focused Amid Distractions.

“And then GIVES .. Its discoverance be eternal .. at times filled with divinity .. for the strength it purports and proffers shall exhibit its feature .. I got time today .. whether it gave me all that I pofessed earlier is not in question .. time gives .. its giving is ours .. mine .. keep it use it throw it away as waste .. is your time (sic).”

