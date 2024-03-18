Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that family is the greatest bond one could have. The actor took to his blog on Monday and spoke about his daughter Shweta Bachchan's 50th birthday as he got nostalgic. Amitabh recalled bringing Shweta to his bungalow Prateeksha, when she was just two years old. He said that she celebrated her 50th birthday, surrounded by family members. Abhishek Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note for ‘Di’ Shweta Bachchan, Says, ‘You Mean the World to Me’.

The actor also shared the updates including the “progress reports”. Big B wrote: "A day filled with the love of family and the greetings and the hilarity of the ‘progress reports’...(rolling on the floor laughing emoji)...Birthdays galore... Shweta, the firstborn, and Nikhil, her husband... within a day of each other and the bringing in of the GOLDEN age - 50 years.”The bungalow, which is situated in the Juhu area of Mumbai was reportedly gifted to Shweta by Big B in 2023. Karan Johar Reveals Abhishek Bachchan Once Tied Him, Sister Shweta Bachchan to a Tree in a Heartfelt Birthday Note for Her.

The actor further mentioned, “At Prateeksha, she was brought to the home, our first home of our own, when she was barely 2, and Abhishek a few months old... and today to see them celebrate the day in the same home on the same table and surroundings ... LIFE IS A WONDER. Children and grandchildren all together.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).