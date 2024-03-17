It is well-known that Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and Karan Johar are childhood buddies. On Shweta's 50th birthday today, KJo took to his Instagram and recalled his 'best' childhood memory with the birthday girl. The filmmaker revealed a funny prank Abhishek Bachchan played on him and his Shweta di when they were kids. 'AB Junior tied us to a tree in Madh Island (as a prank) and that began a lifelong journey of family, love and friendship,' wrote KJo. He went on to call Shweta a 'sister I needed'. Furthermore, KJo also called her an 'inspiration'. Abhishek Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note for ‘Di’ Shweta Bachchan, Says, ‘You Mean the World to Me’.

Karan Johar Showers Birthday Love On Shweta Bachchan

