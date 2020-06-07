Ananya Panday Shares Throwback Pics and They Are a Mixture of Goofy and Sexy!

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks like brighter days are here in Bollywood town! The stars are finally visible in the real world after meeting us only through social media world for months now. Some were seen jogging, some were seen shopping. As these happy vibes are all over, B-town beauty Ananya Panday could not resist sharing an indoor throwback photoshoot! The actress was seen posing in her home and taking goofy selfies. Also, she looked smokin' hot! Ananya Panday Makes a Compelling, Chic and Curious Case for Staying Only at Home With the Latest Shoot for Cosmopolitan!.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was seen in a white sleeveless crop top paired with a mini skirt. She was probably having a real good hair day and flaunted that generously! Just a dash of pink lip colour and pair of hoops and that was enough for her to give her fans a series of sexy pictures. In her Instagram caption, she wrote, "sun is shining and so are u #throwback." Check out the pictures below.

Ananya Panday Here!

View this post on Instagram sun is shining and so are u ☀️ #throwback A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jun 7, 2020 at 8:05am PDT

But like we said above, you might soon see these stars roam around in the city wearing masks. As Unlock phase is on in Mumbai, the shooting permissions have been given to the filmmakers. People are also allowed to step out to do their chores, with shops now open. Recently, celeb couple Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted with son Taimur at Mumbai's Marine Drive. So, all the Ananya Panday fans too can wait for their pretty young icon to post some pictures when she finally steps out! How did you like AP's pictures?