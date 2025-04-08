New Delhi, April 7: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday shared a new trailer of his 1994 cult comedy "Andaz Apna Apna" ahead of the re-release of the film in theatres. The movie, which was both a critical and commercial failure at the time of its release, was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and also starred Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor. Presented by Vinay Pictures, "Andaz Apna Apna" will once again hit the big screen on April 25. ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Funny Meme Templates for Free Download Online: Aamir and Salman Khan As Amar Prem’s Iconic One-Liners, Dialogue Funny Memes and Videos To Celebrate the Re-Release of Cult Comedy Film.

It featured Aamir and Salman as Amar and Prem as two gold diggers who attempt to woo an heiress called Raveena to have access to her father's wealth. "Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back... #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing In Cinemas on 25th April 2025 Nationwide @AndazApnaApna_ @VinayPictures #VinaySinha @RajSantoshi #AamirKhan @TandonRaveena #KarismaKapoor @nammsinha @pritisinha333 @aamodsinha @shreyoby," Salman wrote on X alongside a link to the new trailer of "Andaz Apna Apna". Aamir Khan and Salman Khan Film 'Andaz Apna Apna' to Re-release in Theatres Across India on April 25.

'Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Trailer

Vinay Pictures presents the official #AndazApnaApnaReRelease trailer.#AndazApnaApna Re-releasing In Cinemas on 25th April 2025 Nationwide. pic.twitter.com/tv0fuyJKlk — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) April 7, 2025

Aamir Khan Productions, the banner owned by Aamir, also shared the trailer on the microblogging site. "Vinay Pictures presents the official #AndazApnaApnaReRelease trailer. #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing In Cinemas on 25th April 2025 Nationwide. #KarismaKapoor @nammsinha @pritisinha333 @aamodsinha @shreyoby," the post read. "Andaz Apna Apna" gained cult status over the years after repeat views of television, with hilarious dialogues such as "Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai", "Crime Master Gogo, Mogambo ka Bhatija", and "Do dost ek cup mein chai piyenge" only becoming more popular through memes and reels in the age of social media.