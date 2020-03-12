Angrezi Medium Box Office: Irrfan Khan’s Comeback Film Will Get Seriously Affected Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Here's How

Angrezi Medium gets a new release date (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Irrfan Khan's comeback film Angrezi Medium is hitting theatres on March 13 but there is some serious concern ahead of the film's release following Coronavirus outbreak in India. The film has already gained raving reviews from the critics but these tough times is surely turning out to be a huge hurdle for the makers of the film which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan. Already more than 50 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in India, with a good chance that the numbers can go higher. The state and Central governments are putting up all measures to curb the epidemic and this is also going to include theatres and malls. Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irrfan Khan Is Excellent, Radhika Madan Impresses in This Feel-Good Entertainer, Kareena Kapoor Has Limited Scope.

The worst news for the Irrfan Khan starrer is that the film is not releasing in Delhi after CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that all movie theatres would remain shut in the city till March 31. Now that would make some loss to the box-office numbers of Angrezi Medium for sure. The Irrfan Khan movie is expected to face a lifetime collection loss of Rs 8 - 10 crore only from the huge Delhi circuit. The Homi Adajania film will also miss out on the International box-office circuit with countries like Australia, Ireland, UK etc are shutting sports events, movie halls, musical tours and other modes of public gathering. Italy and China with the most number of Coronavirus cases in the world are almost facing lockdown due to the wrath of Coronavirus Outbursts, forget about releasing the films there. Daniel Craig's No Time To Die and Disney's Mulan are some Hollywood biggies shifting their release date and we might come across a lot of films further who would soon announce the new release date of their locked release.

Even if the cities aren't shutting down theatres, people are mostly going to avoid going to cinema-halls. Baaghi 3, which was supposed to have crossed Rs 100 crore by now, is kinda suffering from this after-effect. Pretty sure that Angrezi Medium Even in the economic capital of the country, Mumbai has found two positive Coronavirus cases and Bollywood capital would also lose out on its movie-going audiences. Angrezi Medium Movie: Review, Cast, Box Office Prediction, Budget, Story, Trailer, Music of Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan Starrer.

Going by the current scenario, there are chances that Angrezi Medium could easily face a 40-45% difference in the box-office numbers comparing it to the release on any normal day. It is also too late for the makers of the film to postpone the release of the film currently as the distributors are all ready to roll the film in theatres from Friday, March 13. The makers of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi recently postponed the film's release date and the new release date is awaited.