Pumping up the spirits of his fans, actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday shared a workout video of himself setting major fitness goals. Kapoor took to Instagram to share the video where he is seen performing several leg exercises while Michael Jackson's 'Beat It' plays in the backdrop. Anil Kapoor Is Back at Chasing Fitness and This Video Might Motivate You To Do The Same!

Giving a pro-tip to his fans Anil wrote, "Never Skip Leg Day! #tuesdayworkout #strongereveryday #noexcuses." Anil Kapoor – Anurag Kashyap’s AK vs AK To Release on Netflix: Did You the Know, the Project was Originally Planned with Shahid Kapoor as AK vs SK?

Anil Kapoor's Leg Day

The 63-year-old actor keeps posting pictures from his workout sessions spilling positivity and giving fitness motivation to all.