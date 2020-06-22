It has been a forever question to Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor as to how does he manage to look so young. The star has managed to stay fit and fine and age like old wine throughout. Some even mockingly say that he is ageing in reverse. Well, all this attributes to his enthusiasm to fitness. The Nayak actor has been a huge supporter of working out and eating healthy and has been posting about it time and again. The recent video is one more proof to it. [Exclusive] Harshvardhan Kapoor: 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Has Helped Me Tremendously Because People Are Always Going to View Me as Anil Kapoor's Son'.

In the video posted by the 63-year-old star, we can see him hitting the ground for some open-space exercise routine. He is seen following the instructions like an obedient student and taking an energetic run in speed. Yes, that is the 63-year-old person we are seeing in that kind of zeal and energy! He tweeted this video with the caption, "Back at it! #startingagain #mondaymotivation @YohanBlake." Check it out below.

Anil Kapoor:

For those who have been always ultra curious about his fitness 'secret', here it is. There is no secret short cut to hard work, they say and that exactly is what one can learn from this video. Lockdown had affected the work out routines of the actors for a while now. However, now as everyone's allowed to get out of their homes with proper precautions, they all are getting getting 'back at it.'

