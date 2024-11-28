The makers of the upcoming film Vanvaas have released the heartfelt song "Bandhan". Sharing the music video on their Instagram handle, the makers wrote, "A harmony of hearts, a connection through music #Bandhan SONG OUT NOW!" The soulful track is a heartwarming melody that showcases the chemistry between the lead actors. Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur share tender romantic moments, while Nana Patekar adds an old-school charm as he romances his on-screen wife. ‘Vanvaas’ Release Date: Anil Sharma’s Upcoming Film Starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma To Hit Theatres on December 20.

The song is sung by Vishal Mishra, Palak Muchhal, and Mithoon. It is composed by Song by Mithoon and the lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri.

Watch the Song 'Bandhan' From 'Vanvaas':

The teaser of Vanvaas was released on October 29 and hinted at a gripping story revolving around family, honour, and sacrifice. The video began with scenes from director Anil Sharma’s earlier films, including Apne, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Gadar 2, setting the tone for an emotionally charged and intense narrative.

Speaking about the film, Anil shared with IANS, "It is a story in which we have tried to show that a father is above all. It is a film that will get into everyone, and every father will watch the film and then tell their sons to go watch it. Vanvaas is also an emotional journey, where I say, ‘apne hi dete hai apno ko vanvaas’. I am trying to tell the biggest truth in the world because it is very relevant in today’s time." ‘Vanvaas’ Teaser: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma Promise a Rollercoaster of Emotions in Anil Sharma’s Upcoming Family Drama.

He went on to share, “Nana Patekar had called after Gadar when I was about to start shooting for the film and said, ‘Anil, I thought you would be shooting for a big action film because Gadar has become such a big hit’ and I said, ‘Nana sir, I am making an emotional Gadar... This is a ‘Gadar’ in itself. “ I am making a film that is close to my heart. I don't go according to a trend. I will make a film on what I feel like.”

Vanvaas, produced, directed, and written by Anil Sharma, is set for worldwide release on December 20.

