With the easy access that comes with online content, trolling has taken a front seat when it comes to celebrity kids. We have often seen star kids getting slammed for the most random thing online. Star kids like Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan have already become a target of trolls in the past and now Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap too has become a scapegoat for these trollers. The celebrity kid was slammed on the internet for posting pictures in her intimate clothes and was called out for not respecting the Indian culture. Anurag Kashyap's Daughter 'Aaliya' Receives Threats From PM Narendra Modi Supporter, Filmmaker Raises Concern.

Aaliyah, just like any other person, was affected by the hate she was receiving on the internet. She decided to talk about it and revealed how she has been dealing with this issue in the most subtle way possible. She shared a video on Youtube talking about the same and revealed, “So social media negativity is something I have come to terms with. Like, I am a very sensitive person and even the smallest bit of hate does affect me, but I don’t know. I’m sensitive, I cry almost every day about the dumbest s**t.”

She went on to talk about the resentment she endured for sharing pictures in her underwear. Aaliyah said, “People were telling me that I should be ashamed of being Indian and posting stuff like that. People were sending me rape threats, calling me a prostitute, DMing me and asking me what my ‘rate’ was, sending me death threats, s**tting on my family. That whole incident of the picture got me a lot.”

Aaliyah mentioned how the trolling affected her mental health and how she worked on getting affected by the hate. “I just realised that it doesn’t matter because these are people hiding behind their phones and have nothing better to do. I honestly just block everyone. If there is anything even remotely negative on any of my social media, I just block them because I want my social media to be a positive place,” she said. Anurag Kashyap Files an FIR Against the Social Media User Who Abused his Daughter, Thanks Devendra Fadnavis and PM Narendra Modi for their Support.

In the video, Aaliyah also talked about whether she will enter Bollywood or not and said that she has no plans of joining the film industry. “The movies my dad makes aren’t very commercial. I obviously grew up watching my parents but for me, it seems normal because that is what I grew up watching. So, it’s not like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Bollywood.’ I don’t get fascinated by it. That is not what I want to do, I am trying to stay away from it,” said the star kid. Aaliyah talked about her Youtube journey and was showered with love for this video.

