Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who has been on an acting sabbatical owing to her motherhood duties, has lauded cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin after he announced his retirement from international cricket. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video from BCCI, and wrote, “A lasting legacy”. Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Retirement From International Cricket: Check Out Legendary All-Rounder’s Net Worth, Properties, Endorsements and More.

Ravichandran Ashwin was one the formidable forces of the Indian squad during his tenure in international cricket, and is considered to be one of the greatest spinners of all time. He was a part of the 2011 ODI World Cup winning squad and also the 2013 Champions Trophy, where in the 2013 final, he bowled the final over which led to India’s win.

View Anushka Sharma's Post:

Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed to Indian cricket with his bat as he gave a strong support in the batting department in the lower order.

Ashwin also played the 2nd pink ball test in the ongoing BGT. He was kept out of the team in the 3rd test of the series where India struggled in the 1st innings. However, as the managed to salvage the match following the rain delay, and the match was drawn, Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket, and left for India the same day he made the announcement.

With this move, he contradicted skipper Rohit Sharma, who said that the legendary spinner would leave a day after announcing his retirement.

Ashwin has taken more than 700 wickets in international cricket and more than 500 wickets in Tests, placing him amongst the top ten wicket takers in Tests. He has scored more than 4000 runs in international cricket with 6 centuries and 14 half-centuries in Tests. Ravi Ashwin Retires From International Cricket: A Look at Star Indian All-Rounder's Stats and Achievements As He Ends Glorious Career.

He stands next to India’s legendary spinner Anil Kumble. With Ashwin’s departure, team India now has Ravindra Jadeja as a bankable player in that position and the spin department. The 2 upcoming matches will decide the fate of team India and its qualification for WTC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2024 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).