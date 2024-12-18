Legendary India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announced his international retirement on Wednesday, December 18. The great off-spinner confirmed his retirement decision during the post-match press conference after the conclusion of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at The Gabba in Brisbane. Hailing from Chennai, Ravi Ashwin played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is for the Indian cricket team. The 98-year-old picked up 537, 156, and 72 wickets in all three formats. The off-spinner is also the second-highest wicket-taker for his country in international cricket after legendary Anil Kumble. As Ashwin announced his retirement, let's take a look at his brand endorsements, net worth, lifestyle, and more. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Virat Kohli Reacts As Star India Spinner Announces Retirement, Says 'Wish You Nothing but the Best' (See Post)

Ravi Ashwin's Net Worth

According to Sportskeeda, the legendary Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin's net worth is estimated to be INR 132 crore (approximately $16 million) as of 2024. It is to be noted that a significant portion of his wealth comes from his cricket career, including the IPL. Additionally, Ashwin endorses various brands, which contributes more to his financial earnings.

BCCI Contract and IPL earnings

Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in a Grade A contract. Ashwin will get INR 5 crore annually under the contract by the BCCI, excluding match fees. The great spinner has amassed more than INR 80 crores from the Indian Premier League since his debut in 2008. Ashwin has represented various franchises like Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals.

Brand Endorsements and Luxury Lifestyle

Ravi Ashwin has established himself as one of the prominent figures on and off the field. As per reports, Ashwin charges approximately around 4.5-5 crore per endorsement deal. The great cricketer has endorsed top brands like Myntra, Bombay Shaving Company, Moov, and Dream11. Ashwin's luxury lifestyle includes high-end vehicles like a Rolls-Royce worth Rs 6 crore and an Audi Q7 valued at Rs 93 lakh, which highlights his rich lifestyle. He has also purchased a lavish house in Chennai, where he resides with his wife, Prithi Ashwin, and their two daughters.

Ashwin's departure marks the end of an era for Indian cricket. His dominance with the ball and chipping crucial runs with the bat on various occasions has etched his name among the greatest all-rounders in modern-day cricket. He retires as India's second highest wicket-taker in international cricket after former captain Anil Kumble.

