Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, have been making headlines over the past few days due to rumours about their pregnancy. The couple's recent public appearances have sparked speculation about whether they are expecting their first child together. In viral social media posts, fans pointed out Sshura Khan’s visible baby bump. Amid all the buzz, the Dabangg actor has finally addressed the rumours and confirmed that he is set to become a father again at the age of 57. ‘Kabhi Kabhi Samjha Karo’: Did Arbaaz Khan Confirm Wife Sshura Khan’s Pregnancy? Video of Actor’s Interaction With Paparazzi Goes Viral – WATCH.

Arbaaz Khan Confirms Wife Sshura Khan’s Pregnancy

Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artiste Sshura Khan at his sister Aripta Khan's Mumbai residence on December 24, 2023. Their intimate Nikaah ceremony was graced by close friends and family. Amid reports of the couple's pregnancy, Arbaaz Khan finally confirmed the news and told Times of India, "Yes, it is there. Im not denying the information because right now its something that is out there, my family knows about it. People have got to know bout it and its fine. Its pretty evident also. Its a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We are going to welcome this new life in our lives."

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s Latest Public Outing

Speaking about embracing fatherhood for the second time, Arbaaz Khan said, "Everybody tends to be nervous. Any person would feel; I am also getting into fatherhood now after some time. It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. Im excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward. Its just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility. Im kind of liking that." The actor added that his priority is to be a supportive parent, and he hopes to always be there for the child and give them the best. Who Is Sshura Khan? Know Everything About Arbaaz Khan’s Wife Amid Their Pregnancy Rumours.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to actress Malaika Arora. The couple who tied the knot in 1998 and got separated in 2017. They have a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan.

