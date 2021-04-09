Actor Arshad Warsi on Friday got vaccinated for Covid-19 prevention at a hospital in Vile Parle and shared the news on social media. Posting photographs on Twitter and Instagram, the 52-year-old actor wrote: "Vaccine lagao immunity badhao...And it is done... more vaccinated people, equals to less coronavirus." Akshay Kumar Health Update: Ram Setu Actor Has Been Hospitalised After Being COVID-19 Positive (View Tweet).

Arshad will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor while Arshad plays his friend. Kriti will essay the role of a journalist who wishes to be a director. Anek Director Anubhav Sinha Gets His First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine (View Post).

Check Out Arshad Warsi's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshad Warsi (@arshad_warsi)

Arshad's Bachchan Pandey co-star Akshay Kumar is currently hospitalised with Covid. Akshay had shared the news with a social media post on Monday."I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon," Akshay wrote.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).