Arunoday Singh's ex-wife Lee Elton has moved to the High Court against the divorce order passed by the Bhopal family court. Arunoday and Lee got married in 2016 and the court had granted divorce to the couple in 2019. As per Dainik Bhaskar, Lee has now moved to the High Court. In her plea, Lee mentioned that due to discord between them, she had moved back to Canada in April 2019. Meanwhile, Arunoday filed a divorce petition in the Bhopal family court. As per her lawyer, Aaditya Sanghi, the family court granted a unilateral divorce to the actor without hearing Lee's side. Arunoday Singh and LeeAnna Elton Headed Towards a Divorce, Here Are Some Cute Pictures of The Couple in their Happy Times

Dainik Bhaskar reports that Arunoday's divorce plea had talked about arguments that sparked off due to their dogs. Arunoday already has a dog and after marriage, Lee brought her in too. The dogs would fight a lot which led to the couple fighting as well. Apparently, Lee not getting pregnant is also cited as a reason. Lee's lawyer argued that she was in Canada when the divorce was granted.

Speaking about the split, Singh had posted on Insta saying, "My marriage seems to be over. Turns out we were very good at love, but couldn't survive the reality. Despite our best efforts, professional counseling and a current trial separation, nothing seems to have helped bridge the fundamental differences that have emerged between us. It seems wiser to let go. I think we both deserve better. We shall try to resolve this with compassion and dignity." The High Court has now asked for all the records from the family court regarding the divorce case. The next hearing will be held on October 6.

