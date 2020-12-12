Arya Banerjee, known for her works in Bollywood in the films The Dirty Picture and LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, was reportedly found dead at her home in Kolkata. According to reports, the actress’ body was found at her residence on Friday. As per leading media reports, the 35-year-old actress’ body was covered with blood when the police had arrived at the scene. Astad Deboo, Pioneer Dancer, Dies at 73 at His Home in Mumbai After a Brief Illness.

Arya Banerjee, whose real name was Devdutta Banerjee, was the daughter of late sitar maestro Nikhil Banerjee. According to reports, forensic experts found that the actress was bleeding from her nose and had also vomited. Her body has been sent for post mortem. A senior police official was quoted as saying, “Like every day her maid had come to work and when she didn’t get any response, she alerted her neighbours and the police were informed. The house was locked from inside. Investigation is on,” reports HT. VJ Chitra, Popular Actress And Anchor, Dies By Suicide.

Reports also state that Arya Banerjee lived alone in her Kolkata residence along with a dog. She has a sister who lives in Singapore. The actress’ maid revealed that when Arya did not open the door and not even answered to her phone calls, she informed the neighbours who then informed the police. The exact cause of Arya’s death is still unknown.

