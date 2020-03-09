Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff's Film Beats Seven Movies Of 2020 In Just Three Days

Tiger Shroff In Baaghi 3 (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Baaghi 3 was expected to do a lot better than what it did. Trade reasons that it could be because of Coronavirus scare, examination, and mixed reviews. But given the fact that the franchise has its own fanbase, it has managed to amass wealth which is creating records. It holds the second-highest opening weekend collection after Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior and highest Day 1 number for 2020. But what is bigger is that of all the movies that released this year, the Rs 53.83 crore opening weekend haul has helped Baaghi 3 beat as many as seven films and their lifetime gross. Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan Calls Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad ‘Strange’, Actress Reacts…

It starts with Chhapaak which had earned Rs 34.08 crore. The Tanhaji storm crushed it in its wake. Panga (Rs 28.92 crore), Jawaani Jaaneman (Rs 28.95 crore), Shikara (Rs 6.75 crore), Love Aaj Kal (Rs 34.97 crore), Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship (Rs 30.24 crore) and Thappad (Rs 30.24 crore) are the other movies. Now the last three movies are still running but we doubt they will ever manage the kind of number Baaghi 3 has amassed or will earn in the coming days.

#Baaghi3 braves mixed reports + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period, yet fares well... Mass pockets superb, metros grow on Day 3... Third #TigerShroff movie to cross ₹ 50 cr in *opening weekend*... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr. Total: ₹ 53.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2020

Baaghi 3 got some of the outrageous reviews for its attempt to not care a damn about anything happening around. But guess Indian audience, especially the single screens, love such stuff.