Indian singer and rapper, Badshah has been in hot waters from a past few days after his name popped into the fake views/followers controversy. Throwing some light on the same, it was a while back when it was claimed that the singer has paid Rs 72 lakh for churning additional views on one of his music videos. The reason behind the same was reported that Badshah wanted to break the viewership record. Owing to the same, he was earlier questioned twice by the police. And well, now as per the latest report on ANI, it states that the singer will now be investigated by the Criminal Investigation Unit in Mumbai. Badshah Fake Views Controversy: Netizens Churn Funny Memes and Jokes After Rapper Gets Accused Of Buying Fake Views for Rs 72 lakh (View Tweets).

"Social media fake followers racket case: Criminal Intelligence Unit, Mumbai summons rapper Badshah, asking him to appear before them on 20th August, the tweet by ANI reads. Earlier, the rapper had denied all the allegations levelled against him and also had issued an official statement dismissing the claim. Badshah To Be Questioned By Crime Branch For The Second Day In Fake Followers Scandal.

Here's The Tweet:

Social media fake followers racket case: Criminal Intelligence Unit, Mumbai summons rapper Badshah, asking him to appear before them on 20th August. — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

This particular scam around fake followers has been investigated by the Mumbai police since last month. And until now reportedly, 20 prominent personalities have been interrogated in relation to the same.

"Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I have categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them," earlier a part of the statement issued by Badshah read. Stay tuned!

