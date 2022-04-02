Popular rapper Badshah has revealed that he suffered from depression and anxiety and that he used to starve himself for his work just to look a certain way. In an episode of 'Mirchi Shape of You', host Shilpa Shetty was in a candid conversation with the 'Jugnu' hitmaker. Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up About Her Fitness Journey and How She Transformed Herself During the Lockdown on Shilpa Shetty’s Show Shape of You.

Bringing to the table his unfiltered personality in this episode, Badshah spilled his fitness secrets, broke some widely known fitness myths, and opened up about his severe anxiety disorder, clinical depression, and sleep apnea. Tabahi Song: Tamannaah Bhatia and Badshah’s Sizzling Dance Number Will Give You Complete Retro Vibes! (Watch Video).

Badshah admitted that he used to starve himself for his work just to look a certain way, found himself out of breath at performances, and unhappy for the most part. In this episode, Badshah spilled it all. He now lives by a simple motto - when it comes to protecting your mental peace, being selfish is the only key.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2022 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).