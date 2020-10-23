Everyone's waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next film. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film, Zero, which was a VFX marvel but could not perform as per expectations at the box office. There are several reports suggesting various movies as his next project. One of the projects is Bigil director Atlee's debut Bollywood action drama. Earlier, reports suggested that the actor will be playing a double role in the film. New reports claim that SRK will essay the role of a father and a son where "conflicting ideals drive a wedge" between the two characters. Shah Rukh Khan to Play the Double Role of Father and Son in Atlee's Next?

We all know that this won't be the first time when Shah Rukh will be playing a double role in the film. We all love Duplicate. Don't we? There is also Fan, which is another VFX wonder like Zero. But did you know that there exists a movie where the actor literally played the role of a father as well as the son?

We are here to talk about the peak '90s film, English Babu Desi Mem. In the movie, the actor actually played a triple role. While the main lead of the story is Vikram Mayur (played by SKR), the plot is set in motion by two other characters, both played by SRK.

The movie starts with Hari Mayur, the elder son of a wealthy London based Indian industrialist, Gopal Mayur. Hari and Gopal are both played by SRK. While Mayur's character has a speaking role and even a song and dance sequence, Gopal is not that lucky. DDLJ Turns 25: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Change Their Twitter Names To 'Raj' and 'Simran' To Celebrate Their Iconic Film! (View Tweets).

Here Is A Glimpse:

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: File Image)

We get a few seconds long glimpse at Shah Rukh playing the old man Mayur, whose only agenda in the film is to get his son married. A blink and miss role, but we do get to see SRK playing his father in English Babu Desi Mem

