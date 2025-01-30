The wait is finally over! Commemorating his birthday on 30th January 2025, ace filmmaker Priyadarshan confirmed working on the much-anticipated sequel, Hera Pheri 3. After Akshay Kumar took to his official IG to wish him on his birthday, Priyadarshan penned a thank you note for the actor in the stories section. The Airlift actor penned, "Thank You so much for you wishes @akshaykumar. In return I would like to give you a gift, I'm willing to do Hera Pheri 3, Are you ready Akshay, @suniel.shetty & @pareshrawalofficial." ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal To Return for Upcoming Instalment of the Legendary Comedy Franchise? Priyadarshan Drops Major Hint (View Post).

Elated by Priyadarshan's announcement, Akshay Kumar wrote on his Instagram stories, "Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi hera pheri 3 :) @pareshrawalofficial @suniel.shetty @priyadarshan.official." Priyadarshan Birthday: Akshay Kumar Shares Heartfelt Wishes for Director on His Special Day, Says ‘Thank You for Being a Mentor’ (View Post).

'Hera Pheri 3' Confirmed?

Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi hera pheri :) @SirPareshRawal @SunielVShetty @priyadarshandir https://t.co/OmJZLgHat1 pic.twitter.com/4OCbePdglF — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 30, 2025

Previously, the actor shared a picture with the director, along with the note, "Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! @priyadarshan.official."

Akshay Kumar's Birthday Wish for Priyadarshan

Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer… pic.twitter.com/OCQrFtOdtZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 30, 2025

Following the massive success of Hera Pheri, and Phir Hera Pheri, movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for the third installment in the popular franchise. In the meantime, Akshay Kumar, and Priyadarshan have joined hands for yet another horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla. Akshay Kumar recently used social media to post a behind-the-scenes photo from their forthcoming drama. The photograph features the actor and director duo sharing a good laugh over something.

Bhooth Bangla also marks the reunion of the filmmaker with Paresh Rawal. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, the project will also see Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Govardhan Asrani in significant roles. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, "Bhooth Bangla" is scheduled to reach the audience on April 2, 2026.

