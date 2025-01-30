When we talk about comedy films in Bollywood, Priyadarshan is a name that instantly comes to mind. The filmmaker, best known for his collaborations with Akshay Kumar, is currently shooting their highly anticipated film titled Bhooth Bangla. Today (January 30), Priyadarshan is celebrating his birthday. On the occasion, the Bollywood superstar took to social media to share a hilarious birthday wish for him. However, the highlight was the Bhool Bhulaiyaa director’s response, which hinted at Hera Pheri 3! Priyadarshan Birthday: Akshay Kumar Shares Heartfelt Wishes for Director on His Special Day, Says ‘Thank You for Being a Mentor’ (View Post).

Akshay Kumar’s Birthday Wish for His ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Director Priyadarshan

Known for his humorous personality, Akshay Kumar did not hesitate to share a funny birthday wish for his Bhooth Bangla director and dear friend, Priyadarshan. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, the Bollywood superstar wrote, "Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! @priyadarshandir."

Akshay Kumar Wishes Priyadarshan on His Birthday

Priyadarshan’s Reply Hints at ‘Hera Pheri 3’!

Responding to Akshay's birthday wish, Priyadarshan casually said something that millions of comedy genre lovers of Bollywood were waiting to hear desperately. He wrote, "Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay . In return I would like to give you a gift , I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3 , Are you ready?" Along with Akshay, the director tagged the other Hera Pheri stars, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. While Akshay has reacted to the thrilling offer, the other two actors are yet to share their responses. ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal Spotted at Mumbai Airport – Are They Jetting Off To Shoot the Upcoming Threequel? (Watch Video).

Priyadarshan Teases ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Announcement

About ‘Hera Pheri’ Franchise

Hera Pheri is one of the most loved comedy franchises in Bollywood. The first instalment of the movie, directed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2000, while Phir Hera Pheri, directed by the late Neeraj Vora, was released in 2006. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the third instalment, and today, we finally have some good news. Akshay Kumar played the role of Raju, while Suniel Shetty portrayed Shyam. Paresh Rawal, on the other hand, brought to life the character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte.

