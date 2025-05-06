Virat Kohli and actress Avneet Kaur got engaged in a controversy around the former liking a post on Instagram. One of the pictures of Avneet Kaur on Instagram showed that it was liked by Virat Kohli. It went viral and Kohli had to clarify that it was an interaction mistakenly registered due to the Instagram algorithm. Amid the ongoing controversy, Avneet was spotted attending the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. ‘Algorithm Has Registered Many Interactions...' Delhi Police Takes Subtle Dig at Virat Kohli After His Clarification on ‘Liking’ Avneet Kaur’s Pics (See Post).

Actress Avneet Kaur Spotted in the Stands of Wankhede Stadium

Avneet kaur knows the social media game very well😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nBfjmQh2L2 — Lokesh Saini🚩 (@LokeshVirat18K) May 6, 2025

