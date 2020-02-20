Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu To Shoot Recreated Version of Vidya Balan's Mere Dholna Song

Still from Bhool Bhulaiya, Tabu (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being rolled out with Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani-Tabu in the lead. The original film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead was a blockbuster. The sequel will be a horror comedy and the fans are excited to see what it has in its store. The latest reports say that Tabu is recreating the song "Mere Dholna" in Jaipur or Lucknow in this second installment.

A source close to the development, told Mumbai Mirror, " In the recreated version, we will see Tabu performing on the same number. She’s really excited and looking forward to it. Like the original, the music of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 too will be a chartbuster." The source further added, "Anees (director Anees Bazmee) and his team checked out a lot of havelis before zeroing in on this one. The second schedule is expected to wrap up by mid-April. A small portion will be shot in Mumbai at a later date."

The original song also featured south actor Vineeth along with Vidya. It was considered to be one of the highest points of the film. Now, it has to be seen whether the recreated version has any connection to the old film or whether it is an entirely new concept. Also, fans are eager to know whether Akshay Kumar or Vidya Balan have any hidden cameo in this horror comedy.