Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal's Horror Movie Sees Limited Growth, Collects Rs 10.62 Crore

Vicky Kaushal's new release, Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship is struggling to perform at the box office. Of course, it's earning decent figures but nothing exceptional. Horror as a genre is overall not very productive in Bollywood and neither are our releases that impactful. Which is why B-town is still struggling to make that one good horror movie that wins accolades and receives positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. Vicky Kaushal's newest outing produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is managing to earn average figures but can really use a booster. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Vs Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's Gay Love Story Earns Rs 9.55 Crore And Beats Vicky Kaushal's Film.

Bhoot's day one collection was Rs 5.10 crore and the numbers saw a slight inclination on its first Saturday. Its day two figures were Rs 5.52 crore that took its overall total to Rs 10.62 crore. The film needs to buck up in the coming days for it barely has a week to shine before Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 hits the screens on March 6 and consumes all the audience's interest. Hopefully, the film will see a satisfying jump on its first Sunday that would take its first-weekend collection to a fair total. Katrina Kaif Is All Praises for Rumoured Boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Calls It a 'Must-Watch'.

#Bhoot witnesses limited growth on Day 2... Decent in mass circuits, but lacks the spark at key metros... Day 3 is pivotal, needs to recover lost ground to post a respectable total... Eyes ₹ 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 10.62 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2020

A major reason why Bhoot is not being able to perform at the ticket window is its clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. While Ayushmann as a name itself is very powerful currently, the family entertainment genre is also proving beneficial against the horror one. Let's hope Vicky's release is able to stay afloat for Khurrana's movie is already showing an upward trend.