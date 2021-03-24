Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar remembered her late father Satish Motiram Pednekar by penning a heartfelt note dedicated to him on Wednesday. The Bala actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a heart-warming post along with a picture of her late father. She wrote, "Satish Motiram Pednekar Forever Papa ... 10 years ago we lost you and yet we feel your presence in everything we do. I see you in samu and I hear you in everything that mom has to say." Bhumi Pednekar: Would Love to Do Film That Highlights Impact of Climate Change.
Remembering her dad, she further said, "I see you when I talk, when I crack a joke or have my few moments of wisdom. You've left a void that nothing can fill, yet we feel so lucky have had the years we had with you. A life full of memories and teachings that have made us who we are.... #PednekarGirls #SatishPednekar #daddysgirl." It’s a Wrap For Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do.
Bhumi Pendekar's Heartwarming Note For Late Father
Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline.