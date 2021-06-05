Actress Bhumi Pednekar, on the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday, said that while expressing opinion is important, it also often leads to backlash. "Being woke is about putting your opinion and standing by it for the betterment of society. I feel it's a double-edged sword because at times being woke can also have lots of backlash," Bhumi, who is also an environmentalist, said. Bhumi Pednekar Workout And Diet: Here’s the Fitness Regime Which Keeps The Bhoot Actress Stay Fit (Watch Videos).

She added: "More often than not I feel you need to have a certain amount of confidence to step out and put the thoughts you believe in out there, but it needs to come from a place of responsibility and from a place of knowledge." The actress said a person who can influence cannot use their voice loosely as it is their biggest tool. Bhumi Pednekar Trying to Get Back to Routine After a 3-Day Sickness.

"I think that's very important, especially when you are a person who is in a place of influence and there are many that follow you, your voice is your biggest tool and you can't use it loosely. As we say that with great power comes great responsibility, and especially for influencers this statement is like the truest," she added.

