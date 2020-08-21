For Bollywood lovers, the first introduction to Bhumika Chawla happened with Salman Khan's Tere Naam. That innocent face, pretty eyes, coy ways, Nirjara is a girl we have often spotted around us. Despite being meek, she tries to fend off a bully eventually falling in love with him and dies for him. Chawla was a fresh face and added that gullible charm to the character. Till today, she will be our Tere Naam girl. But post that her presence in Hindi films has been pretty limited with movies like Run, Family, Dil Jo Bhi Kahey and others, while she continued to do some credible roles in South Indian film industries. Last we remember, we saw her in a film was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story as Sushant Singh Rajput's sister. Bhumika Chawla, Who Worked With Sushant Singh Rajput In MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shares An Emotional Post Remembering The Late Actor

On her birthday today, let us tell you a bit more about Bhumika Chawla who was introduced in a Salman Khan film.

#Toffee se movie tak

Bhumika Chawla revealed in a writeup for TOI that she had shot an ad in Switzerland for a Toffee brand with Priyadarshan. Yuvakudu makers saw her in it and called her for a screen test. She missed both of them in Mumbai and had to fly to Hyderabad for the same. Fortunately, it all worked out.

#Date with a Yoga teacher

Apparently, while she was trying her luck in movies, she had joined Yoga classes and had met her future husband Bharat Thakur there. They dated for four years before getting married in 2007

#Did not leave movies for marriage and babies

It is assumed that Chawla after marriage, decided to take a break from movies and focus on her family. She told a news agency, "I might not have done a Hindi film in a long time but I've been working in south. Even after my son was born, I had worked in southern projects. If a project excites me, I will do it."

#Tere Naam feat

Bhumika had done a movie with Vijay in Badri. On the sets, the actor spoke to her about his movie Kushi which he felt had turned out well. Later, Bhumika did the Telugu remake of the film which won her Tere Naam. Remakes do have a way of getting her good deals! Tere Naam is a remake of Sethu, just FYI!

#Movie rule for son

Bhumika is absolutely clear about the kind of roles she will pick up now in the context of her son. She revealed to Parentcircle, "Fortunately for me, all my movies are family-oriented – ones I can watch along with my son. So, I don’t have to worry if my films would embarrass him or not. In the future also, I will not take any role that would embarrass him."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).