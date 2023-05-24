The trailer of Bloody Daddy has been dropped and it showcases Shahid Kapoor, who essays the role of an NCB officer, in a rough and tough avatar. The two-minute long video shows how his character deals with a drug lord who kidnaps the officer's son in exchange for retrieving a bag of cocaine. Well, one would clearly be impressed to watch Shahid in this rugged avatar in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action thriller. But it would also remind one of the French movie Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night) that had released in 2011. So is Bloody Daddy a remake of Frédéric Jardin’s film that had also inspired Kamal Haasan starrer Thoongaa Vanam? Bloody Daddy: From Cast, Plot to Release Date, All You Need to Know About Shahid Kapoor's Upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar Film!

Thoongaa Vanam, directed by Rajesh M Selva, had released in 2015. This Tamil flick, which was a renmake of Nuit Blanche, featured an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj, Yugi Sethu, Trisha among others. It featured Kamal Haasan as an IRS officer in the NCB, who busts a narcotics scam along with his teammates. Well, this movie had opened to positive response from critics. Talking about Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy, it is apparently an adaptation of the same French film that featured Tomer Sisley in the leading role. Bloody Daddy Trailer: Shahid Kapoor-Ali Abbas Zafar Film Deals With Bloody Violence and Crackling Action (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Bloody Daddy Below:

Watch The Trailer Of Nuit Blanche Below:

Bloody Daddy also stars Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sanjay Kapoor among others. The movie produced by Jio Studios is scheduled to be premiered on JioCinema on June 9.

