Bobby Deol, son of veteran actor Dharmendra, has turned 52 today. Over the years he has appeared in various genres of films, such as action, romance, thriller and more. Bobby’s works from the 90s to early 2000s have been notable. His choice of films and roles have left the audience quite impressed. Animal! Ranbir Kapoor’s Film With Sandeep Vanga Reddy Gets a Title; Co-Stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

Before Bobby Deol had made his debut as a lead actor in films, he had worked as child artiste in the film Dharam Veer that had released in 1977. It was in 1995 when Bobby had bagged a lead role. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the films in which his roles were lauded by the audience. These movie have also managed to become a huge hit at the box office. Apne 2: Karan Deol Joins Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol in the Sequel, Film to Release on Diwali 2021.

Barsaat – This was Bobby’s first film as a lead actor in which he plays the character Badal, a naive but intelligent young man who hails from a small village. He moves to the city to attend college where he meets Tina Oberoi (Twinkle Khanna), who belongs to a wealthy family. This romantic drama released in 1995 was a huge hit.

Gupt – The suspense thriller is regarded as his breakthrough role in which he plays the role a young, easy-going lad named Sahil Sinha, who is accused of murdering his stepfather over an engagement proposal. The film’s crisp storyline and Bobby’s performance was lauded by critics and fans.

Soldier – Bobby’s character in this 1998 released film was mysterious, Vicky Sinha who is later revealed as Raju Malhotra. The action thriller directed by Abbas–Mustan was a commercial entertainer.

Badal – Inspired by The Devil’s Own, Bobby played the titular role, a young man who witnesses the massacre of his family as a child. Helmed by Raj Kanwar, Badal grows up to be a dreaded terrorist, whose main target in life is taking revenge from the authorities who wrongly deprived him of his family.

Ajnabee – This was the second time that Bobby collaborated with director Abbas-Mustan after Soldier. He is seen as Kareena Kapoor’s onscreen husband, Raj Malhotra, a simple, noble man. However, he gets accused of extra-marital affair and murder, which turns his married life upside down.

These are some of the films in which Bobby Deol’s role was lauded by movie buffs. We wish him a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!

