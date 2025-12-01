Actor Diljit Dosanjh will soon be a part of Anurag Singh's forthcoming war drama Border 2. Adding to the excitement for the already hyped sequel, the makers have unveiled the intense first look of the Punjabi sensation on social media. The first look poster shows Diljit as an air force officer in Border 2. ‘Border 2’: Varun Dhawan’s Rugged Soldier Look Promises a Powerful War Drama Ahead of 2026 Release (View Poster).

Sitting in his aircraft, he is seen in the middle of a war-like situation, with enemies attacking him from all sides. With bloodied hands and face, Diljit has an intense expression on his face. Sharing Diljit's fierce look from his next, the makers penned, "Iss Desh ke Aasmaan Mein Guru ke Baaz Pehra dete hain #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026. (sic)". Diljit also uploaded a clip on social media, where he can be seen walking in full swagger, wearing an Air Force uniform.

Diljit Dosanjh Stuns With Bloodied First Look From ‘Border 2’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

The tune from the "Sandese Aate Hain" track from Border is also playing in the backdrop. In November, the makers treated the netizens to Varun Dhawan’s primary look from the film. Varun can be seen in the middle of an intense war sequence, covered in dirt and grit, wearing a military uniform with ammunition strapped across his chest. “Border uska farz hai aur Bharat uska pyaar!," the makers captioned the post. Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 hit film, Border, set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. ‘Border 2’: Sunny Deol Roars With Rage, Fires Rocket in Fierce FIRST Look Unveiled on Independence Day 2025 – Anurag Singh’s War Epic To Release on THIS Date (View Motion Poster).

"Border 2" features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa in key roles, along with others. Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta have produced the film presented by T-Series, in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. Border 2 is slated to reach the cinema halls on January 23, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of T-Series). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2025 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).