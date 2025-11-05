The makers of Border 2 on Wednesday have unveiled actor Varun Dhawan’s intense first look from the film in a fierce battlefield avatar. ‘Border 2’: Sunny Deol Roars With Rage, Fires Rocket in Fierce FIRST Look Unveiled on Independence Day 2025 – Anurag Singh’s War Epic To Release on THIS Date (View Motion Poster).

T-Series Films took to Instagram, where the banner shared the poster, which captures an intense and dramatic war sequence. At the center stands Varun, as an Indian soldier, covered in dirt and grit, wearing a military uniform with ammunition strapped across his chest.

Varun Dhawan Unveils Intense Soldier Look as PVC Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in First Poster

For the caption, the banner mentioned: Border uska farz hai aur Bharat uska pyaar!

The poster offers a striking glimpse of Varun’s transformation as he steps into the world of the most iconic war film Border 2, which is set to release on January 23, 2026.

Varun took to his Instagram and shared the poster. He went on the caption it: "Desh ka sipahi PVC Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya. #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026."

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa with production by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta.

A franchise to the 1997 war drama Border, the film is reported to be based on India and Pakistan's 1999 Kargil War.

While Border was based on the events of Battle of Longewala, Border 2 is presumably based on the Kargil War which occurred in 1999. The conflict between the two countries was mostly limited. During early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film honours the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers.

In other news, Varun will also be seen in filmmaker David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which also stars Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. It is all set to hit the screens next year on June 5.

For those who do not know, Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai is a hit song from David Dhawan's film Biwi No 1, featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The name of the forthcoming drama is believed to have been inspired from this popular track. ‘Border 2’: Varun Dhawan Shares Heartwarming BTS Moment As Diljit Dosanjh Wraps Shoot.

Touted to be a blend of a lighthearted narrative with romantic elements, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai reportedly shares a tale of a guy who was rejected by several women, but ends up getting help from God.

