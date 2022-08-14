Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released streaming movie Darlings, took to social media to share a video of her husband Ranbir Kapoor swinging to 'Deva Deva' song from their upcoming film Brahmastra. Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Shares Motivational Note on Why 'Deva Deva' is Soul of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Film.

Alia and Ranbir are currently in Italy for a holiday. The actress shared a video from a picturesque location. The video features Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor soaking in the sun as he soon starts swinging to the beats of 'Deva Deva' song. The actor can be seen dressed in vacation casuals and wearing a pair of sunglasses as he sports messy hair. Alia captioned the video: "the light of my life."

Alia and Ranbir got hitched back in April after several years of dating. Their romance started on the sets of Brahmastra. The movie which has been in the making for a long time, will arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022. In addition, it also stars superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Brahmastra: Why Ranbir Kapoor’s Fiery Look Poster Reminded Us of a Yo Yo Honey Singh Song Cover (View Pics).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

While Alia furthered her success with the Netflix movie Darlings where she shares the screen with Shefali Shah and her Gully Boy co-actor Vijay Varma, Ranbir, who returned to the silver screen four years after Sanju, delivered a flop with the fiction period action film Shamshera. The film proved to be one of the biggest duds in recent times after Kangana Ranaut's disastrous Dhaakad and Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2022 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).