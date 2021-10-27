The audience are going to watch the battle of con between the OG Bunty – Babli (Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji) vs the new Bunty – Babli (Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari). We did get to catch a glimpse of the battle when the makers had dropped the trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2. And now you’d get to watch the fabulous four coming together for a party track titled “Tattoo Waaliye”. In the posters shared, you can see the four have gotten themselves inked with Bunty and Babli and are all set to groove on the dance floor.

The OG Bunty And Babli

Alert: we got news to make your Wednesday better! #TattooWaaliye song coming out tomorrow 💥🧡 #BuntyAurBabli2 coming to your nearest big screen on 19th November pic.twitter.com/G8kKKkG7Sz — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 27, 2021

The New Bunty And Babli

Get ready to shake a leg 💃🏻🕺🏻 #TattooWaaliye song coming out tomorrow 💥🧡 #BuntyAurBabli2 coming to your nearest big screen on 19th November pic.twitter.com/1mEAKtXJnN — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 27, 2021

