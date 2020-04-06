Chennai Express Producer Karim Morani’s Daughter Shaza Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Shaza Morani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Producer to Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Chennai Express, Karim Morani's daughter, Shaza is the latest one from Bollywood who has been infected by the coronavirus bug. Yes, the girl has been tested positive with the novel COVID-19, reports Spotboye. Elaborating on the same, this happens to be the first-ever case in Juhu, Mumbai, where the Moranis live just two blocks away from the Jamnabai Narsee School in a building named Shagun. Also, all in the Morani house are under self-quarantine and will be tested for the bug soon. 'Babydoll' Singer Kanika Kapoor Confirms Testing Positive for COVID-19 Urges People To Practise Self Isolation (Read Post).

Giving a conformation to the development, the BMC Corporator Renu Hansraj told the entertainment portal, "The entire Morani house is under lockdown. There are 9 people living in that building. All will be tested tomorrow. We shall take all steps to be extremely co-operative with them." Kanika Kapoor Tests Negative in Her Sixth Coronavirus Test, Singer Gets Discharged From the Lucknow Hospital (Read Tweet).

Morani via a text message had said, "My daughter Shaza has not mingled with any foreign travellers and had no COVID symptoms at all. It is my duty to inform you as we are law-abiding citizens. We are admitting her in Nanavati Hospital to be kept under isolation. The municipal authorities will be here, tomorrow, at 10:30 pm."

Reportedly, Shaza has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Karim happens to be dear friend of SRK and his girl has worked as an assistant director for films such as Always Kabhi Kabhi and Happy New Year. With this, she becomes the second Bollywood personality to get coronavirus, followed by Kanika Kapoor. We wish her a speedy recovery.