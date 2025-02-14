During a sequence in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, played by Akshaye Khanna, recalls how, when in his younger days, he ascended the throne by beheading his brother Dara Shikoh, whom their father, Shah Jahan, had intended to appoint as his successor. Aurangzeb then imprisoned his father in a cell, where he spent his final days watching the Taj Mahal - the monument he had built for his late wife, Mumtaz Mahal - through the window bars. This is an intriguing historical story to be told in a film where Vicky Kaushal takes the lead. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar’s Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars.

Of course, Vicky Kaushal plays the valiant Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Chhaava. But had things gone differently for a certain Karan Johar and Hindi cinema, Vicky Kaushal could have portrayed Aurangzeb instead! Remember Takht?

'Takht' – Karan Johar’s Unfulfilled Dream Project

Perhaps inspired by the massive success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical epics Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Karan Johar announced his own ambitious period drama in 2020 with great fanfare. Titled Takht, the film was set to feature a star-studded cast, including Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor. Though Dharma Productions remained tight-lipped about the film’s exact premise, it was soon revealed that Takht would explore the final days of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and the violent power struggle between his sons, Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, for the throne.

'Takht' Announcement Video

Anil Kapoor was cast as Shah Jahan, while Ranveer Singh was set to play Dara Shikoh. Vicky Kaushal, who was then basking in the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, was to portray the antagonist, Aurangzeb. Takht would have been Karan Johar’s first directorial venture into historical drama.

What Happened to 'Takht'?

Takht was officially announced in February 2020, with a planned release date of December 24, 2021. The film was set to begin production within a month of the announcement. However, as we all know, March 2020 changed everything.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to nationwide and global lockdowns, bringing nearly every industry to a standstill. The film business suffered massive disruptions, and audience preferences shifted as people were exposed to content from various languages on OTT platforms. Investors became more cautious about where they placed their money, especially for high-budget films.

According to reports, Karan Johar struggled to secure financing for Takht during this period. As a result, he put the project on the back burner and instead directed a relatively smaller film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. The film achieved average success. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Are Fabulous in Karan Johar's Well-Intentioned But Flawed, Preachy Romantic Entertainer.

Watch the Trailer of 'Chhaava':

In a 2021 interview with the now-defunct Film Companion, Karan Johar insisted that Takht, his passion project, had not been shelved. He stated, “I am going to make that movie (Takht) right after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I can’t let that get away. That film is a piece of my heart. It’s got two and a half years of my prep work on it. We were raring to go. I still remember we were set to start on April 24 when the pandemic hit us in March. The film was so vast, voluminous, and on such a large scale that it required a thousand people on set daily. It was that kind of film.”

However, it is now 2025, and there has been no progress on Karan Johar’s passion project. The cast members have moved on to other ventures. Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt have since married Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively, while Alia and Ranveer Singh have also accepted parenthood in these years.

Yet, Takht remains stuck in development limbo. There have also been reports that Karan Johar is hesitant to make a film about the Mughals in the current political climate. He had planned to direct an action movie after RARKPK, but even that project appears to be stalled. It is now anyone's guess what Karan Johar would be directing next.

Now, with Vicky Kaushal playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava - a role that aligns with the populist sentiment of the country - it seems unlikely that he would take on the role of Aurangzeb, the historical figure directly responsible for Sambhaji Maharaj’s death, even if Karan Johar were to revive Takht.

Meanwhile, Chhaava was released in theatres on February 14, 2025. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta, is expected to open strongly at the box office, particularly in Maharashtra.

