Cookie: Bollywood Succeeds in Bringing Another Horror Drama, Which Is Scaring Even in Daylight

Cookie Movie Poster (Photo Credits: File Photo)

A 16-year-old teenage girl accuses her Mom and the baritone changes in her voice makes the poor Mom getting a shock beyond belief. Lalit Marathe’s COOKIE is weaved around the fear of losing your loved one, the devastatingly horrific impact of neglect and jealousy that can go far beyond control. Not the one where your girlfriend will hold your hand from time to time and make your dream come true but certainly the one where you will recollect an incident when a near or dear one has threatened you for neglecting and you have developed a fear of losing that person.

Dr Aparna (ReenaWadhwa) plays a successful psychiatrist and her elder daughter Cookie (Vibhoutee Sharma) suffers from mood shifts because of her neglect by parents. Filled with jealousy and hatred one day Cookie takes a drastic step that changes the life of her parents and elder sister. Along with the main story of COOKIE, runs a parallel story of a policemen who is stricken by guilt due to the loss of his dear one.

Lalit Marathe churns this supernatural horror with a fair degree of conviction and is able to extract wonderful performances from the lead. Vibhoutee Sharma as Cookie is a case of right casting and she has played her role perfectly. Ditto for Reena Wadhwa as the Mom. Ankur Vikal provides good support and Sai Tamhankar is also fine. Technically COOKIE is well equipped with an atmospheric scary sound nicely done by Tuhin Chongder and Somraj Ganguli. Cinematography by Sudip Sengupta is good and takes the film a notch above.

There is something for each and every lover of horror films who doesn’t wish to experience ‘sixth sense’ in each and every supernatural scare. This one dares to touch your emotional chord and the best part is that Cookie succeeds in scaring you even in daylight. Three Stars