Coronavirus Effect: Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai To Get More Screens, Here's How!

The increasing COVID-19 cases found in the cities across the globe has sent Bollywood makers into a panic state. The coronavirus outbreak has compelled many filmmakers to postpone their filmy plans and cancel the shoots as well. Amid this, here comes the news that Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi too got delayed indefinitely. But here's a twist. The actor's next film 'Laxmmi Bomb' might get more screens along with Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. All thanks to now-delayed F9: The Fast Saga. F9: The Fast Saga - The Next Instalment in the Fast & Furious Franchise Gets Postponed by a Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Film Will Now Release in April 2021.

The makers of the Vin Diesel starrer film is now getting delayed for a whole year, that is 2021. The producers have taken a decision to release on April 2 next year instead of May 22, 2020.

Now, it was anticipated that Fast and Furious franchise, that has a huge fan base in India, would give a tough fight to Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb. Both the films are as of now slated to release on May 22, 2020. Although the clash of two Bollywood films is inevitable, at least the Hollywood actioner is out of race. This allows a room for both these films to acquire the screens of F9.

However, amid this the fans are busy pitting both these films with each other. Both the superstars have a huge fanbase. Hence, the fan clubs are making sure to promote the films of their favourite star rigorously. It has to be seen whether the makers retain the release date, in the first place.