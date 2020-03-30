COVID-19 Lockdown: Amrita Rao and Hubby RJ Anmol Name a Fan's Newborn Baby Girl During Their First Live Chat (Watch Video)

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood actress, Amrita Rao has entertained fans with her stellar performances in many films. From Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na to even everyone's favourite, Vivah, the girl had her own successful times. And just like other celebrities, even Amrita is currently in the self-quarantine mode with her hubby, RJ Anmol and has been sharing insights from her days indoors. But recently, Amrita and her hubby experienced something unexpected on social media which will melt your hearts. Amrita Rao Shares an Uncanny Resemblance With Meenatai Thackeray as She Begins Thackeray Promotions - See Pics.

It so happened that the actress went live with her husband on Insta wherein the couple got an opportunity to name a newborn baby girl on a fan’s request. Yup, you read that right! The couple shared the live session on IG in which we can see a fan urging the Rao to suggest a name for his newborn. After seeing and listening to the fan, Amrita quizzed him about the alphabet suggested for the girl. To which he replied with 'B' and 'D'. With this, in no time, the actress tells him that she likes the name Devika. Deepika Padukone Turns Into a Wanna Be Marie Kondo, Organises Her Kitchen Amid the COVID-19 Lockdown!

Check Out the Video Below:

After hearing the name, the man informs Amrita that he will keep the name suggested by her. Well, this is indeed fantastic as trust us we have never seen anything like this before. Looks like the quarantine time is benefiting a few and one of the examples is this video. It's really heart-touching. Stay home, stay safe!