Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular heroines in Bollywood right now. However, her road to success was not a cakewalk. With hit films like Padmaavat, Cocktail, Piku, Chhapak, Bajirao Mastani, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and more, the actress has proved that she is class apart when it comes to acting. But there was a time when DP was struggling from Depression and instead of hiding it, she let the world know about it. Recently, after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, mental health has again been the topic of discussion online. Owing to the same, Padukone is trying her best to educate fans about what 'depression' is all about. Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Deepika Padukone, A Depression Survivor, Puts Out A Post Calling The Condition As An 'Illness'.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Deepika posted a picture which read, 'You cannot snap out of depression.' FYI, it's been a few days, the actress has been quite vocal about depression and is busy posting her 'repeat after me' series. Indeed, we are loving this new Deepika who is constantly letting her fans know the importance of mental health/illness and how one can seek help if the need arises. Salman Khan Terms Depression as Luxury While Deepika Padukone Calls His Statement a Myth!

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Tweet Below:

For the unaware, depression survivor, Deepika had launched Live, Love & Laugh foundation in 2015 which aims to 'reduce the stigma, spread awareness and change the way we look at Mental Health.' Kudos to the actress for being this kind and helpful to mankind. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will soon be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in '83. Stay tuned!

