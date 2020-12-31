Social media is a medium via which our Bollywood celebrities connect with their fans. It's a platform which gives admirers a way to know what their favourite stars are upto in their respective lives. But what happens when all the posts of a celebrity go missing? Well, talking on the same lines, it is Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone's Instagram which currently has zero posts. With more than 52.5 million followers on the photo-video sharing app, it is strange to see such kind of an activity on an A-lister's Insta account. Deepika Padukone Spices Up Her Airport Look With a Chic Chain Cassette Handbag Worth Rs 3 Lakh!

Having said that, these days many celebs fall prey to cybercrime and so DP can also be one of them. However, that is just an assumption. On the other hand, this can also be a promotional stunt by the actress to promote her upcoming flick or a brand. Well, the answer to these questions only Deepika has and we are sure she will reveal the deets about this mess soon. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan Bhabhi's Instagram Account Gets Hacked.

Have A Look At The Screenshot Below:

Deepiika Padukone Instagram

Not just Instagram, even posts from Deepika's Twitter account has been deleted. Also, in sometime we will be entering 2021, so is this DP's way to detox and start fresh on social media? Many questions, but no answers... On the professional front, the actress has many projects lined up like '83, a Madhu Mantena film, one with Prabhas and more. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).