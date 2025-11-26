Filmmaker Aditya Dhar shared behind-the-scenes images of Arjun Rampal’s intense avatar in his upcoming film Dhurandhar. ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer: Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna’s Intense Performances Highlight Action-Packed Thriller (Watch Video).

Posting the glimpses on his birthday, Dhar offered a sneak peek into the actor’s menacing look, building excitement for the film’s release. Taking to his Instagram handle, the filmmaker dropped monochrome images featuring him alongside Arjun Rampal. For the caption, Dhar wrote, “Happy birthday, Arjun Sir. On screen he’s pure menace but off screen he’s the warmest and one of the most generous souls I’ve known. Love you Bhaiyya. Here’s to many more stories together. Images courtesy team #Dhurandhar.”

Aditya Dhar Drops Monochrome BTS Images of Arjun Rampal to Mark His Birthday

Arjun Rampal is set to make a chilling comeback in the upcoming spy thriller Dhurandhar where he portrays a menacing ISI officer. The film’s trailer was released on November 25 and it began with a gripping scene that showcased Arjun’s character involved in a gruesome torture sequence.

Dhurandhar also features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar will hit theatres globally on December 5.

The forthcoming spy thriller is said to be inspired loosely by the Lyari Gang Wars in Pakistan and the involvement of Indian intelligence. Many of the characters are modeled on real-life figures.

Speaking about his role, Arjun shared in a statement, “This film isn’t anything like I have seen before. It’s a well-researched and fantastically made film with every department of the unit putting in their best. I hugged Aditya soon after seeing the incredible outpour of love.” ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer: Ranveer Singh’s RAW Agent Turns the ‘Wrath of God’ in Aditya Dhar’s Most Violent Film Yet, Co-Starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal (Watch Video).

“The story carries a certain level of grudge and grey shade, and that is something very new and unseen for the audience. I couldn't believe the way Aditya Dhar pulled it off and made all of us look unbelievable,” the 'Rock On!!' actor added.

