A couple of hours back Dwayne Johnson shared a monochromatic picture of him from the sets of Black Adam. His chiseled upper body is in full display as his makeup artist puts the white tracking dots on him for visual effects. Dwayne has always been looked up to by many when it comes to getting a perfect physique including our very own Varun Dhawan. The latter has confessed his admiration for The Rock many times over. In fact, many times, these two get into a hearty Twitter banter as well. So when we saw Varun's latest Instagram picture flexing his muscles, we couldn't shake off the feeling if the Bhediya actor is somehow inspired by The Rock to do the same? Dwayne Johnson Calls Varun Dhawan ‘Best’ and All The Rock Fans Might Feel Jealous

Varun has posted three pictures from his Gym sesh where he can be seen invoking Bhediya mode. Dwayne on the other hand looks extremely ripped in his role. Entertainment News | Varun Dhawan Teaches Dance Steps to Chris Pratt on This Hit Song

Varun shot for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh and behaved more like a tourist mesmerised by the location than a star. He mingled with the locals and shared many pictures and videos from the same.

