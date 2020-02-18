Did Neha Kakkar Just Warn Ex-Boyfriend Himansh Kohli Against Using Her Name In This Cryptic Post?

NEha Kakkar speaks about her breakup with Himansh Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Neha Kakkar has, once again, posted a cryptic statement on her social media. Once again, the target seems to be her ex-boyfriend, Himanshi Kohli. The trigger for this cryptic could be Himansh's latest interview where he has said that no one wanted to know the truth behind their breakup and he was projected as a villain on social media. Neha, shared a video of her dancing with a little kid. Cute, right? But is the caption of this cute post, where she breathed fire. She wrote, "Get Famous coz of Your Work, Not bcz of Me. Don’t Use My Name to get famous again. If I open My Mouth............. I’ll bring here your Mother, Father and Sister’s deeds too.. What all they did and said to me. Don’t You Dare Use My Name and Dont become Bechaara in front of the world, making me look like a villain, Warning You! (sic)" 'Neha Kakkar Didn't Want to Continue the Relationship', Reveals Himansh Kohli as the Reason for their Breakup.

In his latest interview with a news daily, Himansh had said that he was upset that people were assuming things out of what Neha was posting on social media. He also hinted that there is more to the story than what just Neha had said. Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan Re-Create Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's 'Kaate Nahi Kat Te' in a Scintillating Performance.

Check Out Neha Kakkar's Post Here:

Check Out This Screenshot of The Caption

Neha Kakkar's Rant (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Himansh said, in the interview, "Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn’t saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front."

So, basically both the parties are warning each other of not projecting the other person as a villain. Once upon a time, Neha had said that she and Himansh laughed about the reports of their link-up. "Two best friends can totally say they love and adore each other, without any meaning of romance,” she had said.