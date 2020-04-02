Did You Know Sanjay Leela Bhansali Had Offered Kangana Ranaut a Movie with Her Sister Rangoli Chandel?

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut regrets not working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in any of his projects to date. And coming this from her means a great deal for she doesn't believe in having any regrets. The actress had no qualms about rejecting Salman Khan's Sultan even after Aditya Chopra made it clear that he wouldn't ever work with her in future. But rejecting Bhansali projects will always be that one bad decision she took in her career. Apparently, the director had offered her a song in Ranveer Singh's Ram Leela, later he had approached her to star in Padmaavat and even a movie with her sister, Rangoli Chandel. But things didn't work our in any scenario for the duo.

Speaking about the movie with sister Rangoli Chandel, Kangana in her interaction with Pinkvilla revealed that it was titled, Kheecha Taali and that it was a love story of a married couple. Though their stars refused to align at that moment, Bhansali was quick to approach her for a song in Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Ram Leela - the same we believe was later offered to Priyanka Chopra. "He wanted to get a sense of me as an artist but we didn’t get an opportunity and it didn’t work out. It will be one of my biggest regrets," she said while informing about why she rejected the offer.

The director had even offered her his biggest project to date - Padmaavat with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Though it's unclear if he had approached her to play Deepika Padukone or Aditi Rao Hydari's role in the film. Speaking about the reason why she rejected his magnum opus, the Panga actress in one of her earlier interactions said, "Yes. There was this conversation and I was doing Manikarnika then, so it didn't go anywhere. But we had a brief narration." Post her multiple rejections, Kangana today thinks that she has lost the opportunity to collaborate with Bhansali ever again. And we can only say, 'hope not.'