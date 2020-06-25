Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara had all the attention of the fans. After the demise of the Bollywood actor, the fans demanded from the makers of this romantic movie that it should be released only in the theatres. This was despite the prior reports of the film being scheduled to release on a digital platform. Lead actress, Sanjana Sanghi shared on Instagram the confirmation of the release of the film on Disney+Hotstar. The fans are absolutely upset with this piece of news. Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Movie with Sanjana Sanghi Confirmed to Release on Disney+ Hotstar, Will Start Streaming From July 24, 2020.

As this will be the last film ever starring Sushant, there was a collective request from his fans for a theatrical release. They even had trended the film on social media for this purpose and started an online petition for the same. However director Mukesh Chhabra and team have decided to release it on OTT on July 24, 2020. Twitterati is reacting to this. Check some of the tweets below.

Theatrical Release Demand

It is not fair to release this movie digitally.we as the fan wanted it on big screen but nobody cared about it.😡😡😢😢#DilBechara miss u shushant💔💔 pic.twitter.com/1ITDHP0JFr — Abhinav anand (@Abhinav59144632) June 25, 2020

Fans Really Wished!

How I wished this movie released in theatres. And moreover I've seen Fault in Our Stars ; it's going to be a v.v.emotional experience seeing him 🥺#DilBechara#IndiaDemandsCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/wZVVQ3Y290 — Aysha ( The RD FanClub 💫❤) (@ayshahabib11) June 25, 2020

Last Film Deserved a Theatrical Release, They Say

Can't wait!! ♥️ This looks LOVELY! But Sush deserved a BIG theatrical release for one last time! 💔 #dilbechara pic.twitter.com/ZbjLY1O8K4 — Kavita (@kavita18xo) June 25, 2020

Unhappy With OTT Release

this is not the farewell he deserved #DilBechara — Satyam (@Lisa89187883) June 25, 2020

It Is Still a Warm Tribute to SSR

Yes, we would have appreciated #DilBechara more If it was a theatrical release But It was already a done deal before Sushant's Death Thanks #disneyplushotstar for honouring our emotions over business aspects and making It available for everyone Let's Break Viewership record https://t.co/7wviCStiEZ — Pooja Rai (@poojaRai639) June 25, 2020

Clearly Upset

I wonder why is this movie being released on a OTT platform. It should be released in the theatres whenever it resumes. He deserved it😞🙏🏻#DilBechara#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/X66tFQd7Rm — Mahfooz Alam🐬 (@Mahfooz83) June 25, 2020

The movie will be available for viewing to one and all irrespective of the subscription aspect. Fans will be able to watch the movie even if they do not have any account on this platform at all. This decision was taken by the makers as a tribute to the late star. Well, the decision of releasing the movie on a digital was taken way before the unfortunate incident and probably that is why makers are bound to stick to it. Nevertheless, the movie is always going to be special for fans irrespective of the medium.

