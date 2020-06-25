Here it is! The official confirmation that we all wanted. While Sushant Singh Rajput's last release, Dil Bechara was always rumoured to have an OTT release, the recent confirmation from the makers clears all the air around its uncertainity. The movie will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24, 2020. Yes, that's precisely a month away. Sushant's co-star, Sanjana Sanghi confirmed the big development by sharing the film's new poster and honestly, it got us teary-eyed. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Dil Bechara Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Gets Tearful Remembering the Actor, Says 'We Were Supposed To Finally See Our Film' (Watch Video).

The film is an official remake of Hollywood's The Fault in Our Stars and will see casting director Mukesh Chhabra make his directorial debut. While many movies have prefered direct OTT releases in recent months, Dil Bechara will be special on so many levels. Also, the makers and the OTT platform have decided to make the movie available for all its subscribers and even non-subscribers. Which means you will be able to watch his last release even if you don't have a Disney+ account. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra Feels the Industry Has Lost a Gem.

Check Out the Announcement

Coming to why the movie landed on Disney+ Hotstar, you should know that Fox Star Studio has backed the project. And considering the recent development where Disney took over the realms from Fox, they would obviously release it on their own, in-house digital platform and nowhere else.

Earlier fans of Sushant Singh Rajput had started an online petition where they demanded a theatrical release for Dil Bechara. However, we believe the deal was already sealed before the actor's tragic demise and there was no way they could have reversed it.

