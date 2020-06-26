Disha Patani! She is Bollywood's Girl In Progress. While her obvious hotness and charm have everyone firmly wrapped around her finger, Disha continues to dazzle with her exceptional dancing skills, fitness and random shenanigans. The Calvin Klein girl swears by those basic sporty vibes as her go-to at all times. While her fashion isn't everyone's cup of tea and has experienced a change with different stylist sensibilities, her love for athleisure and casual styles remains unperturbed. Whether it's a promotional event or a date night out, Disha loves her sporty-chic side, evidently a lot! Additionally, Disha does make a point for the laidback millennial style every time she steps out. All through it, she sparks off the unmissable glamorous girl-next-door vibe. A throwback vibe of Disha's featuring the denim on denim style is what we would love to touch upon today. She was styled by Mohit Rai.

The Canadian tuxedo or denim on denim style is infectious and here's how Disha aced hers. Disha Patani's Underwater Prep Work Is Sexy and Thrilling!

Disha Patani - Denim on Denim Chic

An orange cami was tucked into distressed denim shorts and layered with an oversized denim jacket. A layered necklace, shimmery eyelids, subtle pink lips and wind kissed wavy hair completed her look. The images were courtesy of photographer Shruti Tejwani. Disha Patani Birthday Special: This Ultra Sensational Girl in Progress Scorches up the Scene, One Tripping Style at a Time!

Disha Patani acing the double denim trend (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Disha was last seen in the special song, Do You Love Me in Baaghi 3. She will be seen in KTina and Prabhu Deva's Radhe with Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

