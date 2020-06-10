Disha Salian Demise: Sushant Singh Rajput Mourns The Death Of His Former Manager, Offers Condolences To Her Family

Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

It was on June 8, 2020, when reports of Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma's former manager, Disha Salian's death made it to the web. The shocking part here was that Salian had committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of her building. As soon as this news hit the headlines, Sharma in an emotional post mourned the loss and said how he was speechless after hearing the sad news. Now, even Sushant has expressed grief over the untimely demise of Disha. Taking to his Instagram story, the MS Dhoni actor offered condolences to the family and friends of his former celebrity manager. Sushant Singh Rajput's Former Manager Disha Salian Commits Suicide in Mumbai.

The actor wrote, "It's such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace." This news came as a shocker to many in the industry. Reportedly, police are investigating the case and the reason behind her suicide is still unknown. A few reports also suggest that Disha was with her fiance when the incident took place. We wonder what made her took this drastic step? Disha Salian Passes Away: Varun Sharma Mourns the Loss Of His Manager in an Emotional Post.

Check Out Sushant Singh Rajput's Post For Disha Salian Below:

Reportedly, Disha entered the world of media as a public relations manager but later on opted to be a celebrity talent manager. It's also stated that she had been associated with Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment Limited. May her soul rest in peace.